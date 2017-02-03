The Latest: Trump pays tribute to SEAL in weekly address
Trump says in his weekly address to the nation, "Our debt to him and his family, a beautiful family, is eternal." A prominent New York financier poised to become a key liaison between the White House and Wall Street won't be taking the role, thanks to a complicated review of the sale of his firm to a Chinese company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|from the people of seattle
|9 hr
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|13 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|Ashley Carder
|Dec '16
|Tam-tam
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC