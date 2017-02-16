There are on the SFGate story from Wednesday, titled The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection non-sense'. In it, SFGate reports that:

White House Press secretary Sean Spicer points as he answers questions from members of the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. less White House Press secretary Sean Spicer points as he answers questions from members of the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, ... more In this Feb. 12, 2017, photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., as he return to Washington with President Donald Trump.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.