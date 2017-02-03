The Latest: Financier's role in Trump White House delayed

A prominent New York financier poised to become a key liaison between the White House and Wall Street won't be taking the role, thanks to a complicated review of the sale of his firm to a Chinese company. Anthony Scaramucci, a Republican donor and colorful surrogate for Trump, was told this week he will not be tapped to head the office that Scaramucci will instead receive a different yet-to-be-determined administration job, although the timing remains uncertain, according to two people familiar with the decision.

