The Latest: Financier's role in Trump White House delayed
A prominent New York financier poised to become a key liaison between the White House and Wall Street won't be taking the role, thanks to a complicated review of the sale of his firm to a Chinese company. Anthony Scaramucci, a Republican donor and colorful surrogate for Trump, was told this week he will not be tapped to head the office that Scaramucci will instead receive a different yet-to-be-determined administration job, although the timing remains uncertain, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|from the people of seattle
|6 hr
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|10 hr
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Jan 26
|iguana man
|27
|ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11)
|Jan 26
|CuriousGirl
|3
|Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|fred
|11
|Ashley Carder
|Dec '16
|Tam-tam
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC