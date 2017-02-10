Stunning Photos Of Snow Moon, Lunar Eclipse, And Green Comet Emerge Over Weekend
This weekend is proving to be a treat for skywatchers. That's because it features three intriguing, if not rare events all taking place over the span of just a few days - the so-called "Snow Moon," a rare total penumbral eclipse, and a "green comet" making its closest flyby above Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|18
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|13 hr
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|18 hr
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC