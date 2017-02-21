Steve Winwood, Loverboy, Night Ranger...

Steve Winwood, Loverboy, Night Ranger part of 2017 lineup of Floridaa s SunFest

Steve Winwood , Loverboy and Night Ranger are part of an eclectic lineup of artists that will be having fun in the Florida sun this spring at the 2017 SunFest music festival, which will take place May 3-7 in West Palm Beach. Winwood is among the acts that will headline the final day of the festival, while Loverboy and Night Ranger will be playing on Saturday, May 6, during the afternoon.

