Stay off Twitter, President Trump. Youa re being bashed over the Patriotsa play.

President Trump, the first lady and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus are game for a Super Bowl party a at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach President Trump, a huge New England Patriots fan, is hosting the first Super Bowl party of his presidency at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Judging by how the first half is going for his Patriots, the party probably hasn't picked up steam yet.

