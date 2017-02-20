Six months to total solar eclipse in U.S., where to watch
In a swath of the country from South Carolina to Oregon, darkness will reign in the middle of the day for a full two minutes and 40 seconds, beginning at 1:25 p.m. in the Eastern time zone. West Palm Beach, FLThe moon obscurs a little more than 51 percent of the sun at 5:24 p.m. Friday during a partial eclipse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|3 hr
|JULIO
|21
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC