Road closed next to President Trump's...

Road closed next to President Trump's Palm Beach home for visit

9 hrs ago

President Donald Trump heads to the Palm Beach International Airport in a motorcade along Southern Boulevard just east of the I-95 overpass Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, 2017. UPDATE: South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach will be closed near Mar-a-Lago during President Donald Trump's visit this weekend, according to a Palm Beach news release.

