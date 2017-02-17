Revived by rally, Trump turns back to governing

President Donald Trump points to his wife, first lady Melania Trump during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, in Melbourne, Fla. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to speak at his "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.