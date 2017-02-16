Restaurant partly owned by NBA star Michael Jordan moves forward
To be called 1000 North , the restaurant on the Loxahatchee River will have a view of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. The 325-seat restaurant, which also will have an indoor and outdoor bar, will be open to the public.
