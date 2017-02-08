Publix deli changes causes buzz on so...

Publix deli changes causes buzz on social media

3 hrs ago

Some deli customers at Florida Publix stores are asking, "Where's the meat?" The popular grocery chain is looking to change things up at the deli counter and the move is buzzing across social media. It was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times this week and has since spread like wildfire on the internet.

West Palm Beach, FL

