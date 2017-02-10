President Donald Trump, watching the ...

President Donald Trump, watching the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in West Palm Beach, plans to play golf this weekend in Jupiter Two teenagers lost at sea, the The firing of Donald Trump's campaign manager after a tiff with a reporter, Tiger Woods opening a restaurant and his international headquarters in Harbourside Place and the face-biting murders of two Martin County residents are recent events in and around Jupiter that have drawn national attention. And by the way, President Donald Trump is here this weekend to play golf with the Prime Minister of Japan at his club.

