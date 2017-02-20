Pot not: Not yet in West Palm Beach, city decides
The moratorium, given preliminary approval Feb. 13 by the city commission, will be in effect until Oct. 1, unless commissioners decide otherwise. Florida voters last November approved expanding availability of medical pot for conditions from cancer to epilepsy, ALS, Parkinson's, MS, Crohn's and PTSD.
