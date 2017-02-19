Police: Middle schooler threw wood at Trump'sa

Middle schooler confessed to throwing block of wood at Trump's motorcade, Palm Beach police say The middle schooler implicated four other students in the incident, Palm Beach police say Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2kLY9x1 President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend part of the weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on Feb. 17, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A middle schooler faces charges after throwing a block of wood at President Trump's motorcade Friday afternoon in Palm Beach, Fla., police say.

