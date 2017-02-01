Police: Allman Brothers drummer Truck...

Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself

The 69-year-old Trucks shot himself in the head Jan. 27 at his home, according to the West Palm Beach police. Trucks was one of two original drummers, along with Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, who helped formed the rhythms and the drive for The Allman Brothers Band.

