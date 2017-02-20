Palm Beach County gas price average up 2 cents from a week ago, AAA says...
The average for a gallon of regular rose to $2.46 Monday in Palm Beach County, up from $2.44 a week ago, according to AAA's Fuel Gauge Report. But gasoline could soon be on the rise as spring approaches due to refinery maintenance, an increase in driving and the switch to summer-blend fuels, AAA said.
Read more at Palm Beach Post.
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|10 hr
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
