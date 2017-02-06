Palm Beach County gas price average d...

Palm Beach County gas price average drops to $2.43 a gallon

9 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Motorists continued to see a slow decline in prices at the pump this past week. Palm Beach County's average for a gallon of regular fell to $2.43 Monday from $2.45 a week ago.

