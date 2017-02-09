Palm Beach clarifies rules on traffic plan
President Donald Trump is expected back home at his winter white house on Friday, as he prepares for a golfing weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe. To help alleviate the traffic that comes with President Trump, the town of Palm Beach has released strict guidelines that go into effect Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Thu
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC