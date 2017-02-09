Palm Beach clarifies rules on traffic...

Palm Beach clarifies rules on traffic plan

11 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump is expected back home at his winter white house on Friday, as he prepares for a golfing weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe. To help alleviate the traffic that comes with President Trump, the town of Palm Beach has released strict guidelines that go into effect Friday.

