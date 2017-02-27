One Financial Plaza sells for $86.75 million
One Financial Plaza, a 28-story downtown Fort Lauderdale office building and home to the Tower Club restaurant, has traded hands for $86.75 million. A company tied to Walton Street Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm, bought the 298,046-square-foot building at 100 SE Third Ave. from a division of Boca Raton-based Crocker Partners, Broward County property records show.
