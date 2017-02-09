New high rise building could change WPB skyline
On Wednesday developers presented their plans for a 25 story tall high-end office building on Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. Placed on the parking lot of the Christian Science Church, star architect David Childs, who also designed the Freedom Tower in New York City, tried to take up little space.
