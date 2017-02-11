Nats invite 24 to spring training

Nats invite 24 to spring training

Drew Ward, shown last year in the Arizona Fall League, is one of the Nats' top three prospects invited to spring training. With three days until pitchers and catchers report to their new Grapefruit League home in West Palm Beach, the Nationals announced 24 nonroster invitees to spring training Saturday.

