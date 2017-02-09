NATO allies lock in US support for stand-off with Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet a marching band as they arrive at Trump International Golf club to watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. ZAGAN, Poland/RUKLA, Lithuania - Immediately after Donald Trump was elected, U.S. diplomats urged Lithuania to rush through an agreement to keep American troops on its soil, reflecting alarm that the new, Russia-friendly U.S. president might try to stop more deployments in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|13 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC