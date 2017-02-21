Move to relieve crowding in Boca elementaries up for final vote

The school district's plan to relieve crowding at Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton is up for a second and final school board vote Wednesday at 5 p.m. at district headquarters, 3300 Forest Hill Boulevard. After months of meetings and a last minute tweak from board members, it looks like crowding at the district's most crowded school will be dispelled by shuffling more than 300 students at six elementaries in the region.

