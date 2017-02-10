More
Man living in home where 3 people were killed in Jupiter dealt d - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather The man who was living in the Mohawk Street home where a triple homicide occurred had a cache of weapons and has admitted that he sold illegal drugs from the residence, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Following the execution of a search warrant, the complaint says police found 6 firearms, ammo, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in the residence.
