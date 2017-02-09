Melania Trump hires White House social secretary

Melania Trump's Washington calendar can officially begin to fill up: The first lady appointed Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, known as Rickie, as White House social secretary, the White House announced Wednesday evening. The social secretary oversees the planning and execution of all White House social events, per the White House statement, including state dinners, parties, official policy-related events, and the first lady's initiatives.

