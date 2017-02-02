Let Tri-Rail make case on big contrac...

Let Tri-Rail make case on big contract | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The flashpoint is the decision last week by Tri-Rail's governing board - the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority - to award its seven-year, $511 million operating contract after eliminating all of the six bidders except one. Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Boxold responded by warning that the move could jeopardize the $42 million Tri-Rail expects from the state next year for operating expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) 9 hr 187CAT 421
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Jan 31 Mict 4
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Jan 30 Polar Bear 32
News Ex-officer accused in Corey Jones shooting seek... Jan 29 Training OFC 1
North County Court Elderly Care Jan 27 Here to Help 1
Palm Beach County Clerks Office Jan 27 The Clerks Office 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan 26 Listen 14
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC