Kuselias To Talk The Talk For Genesis In Florida
Erik Kuselias has been signed as the new talker for Genesis Communications' Tampa station WWBA-AM 820 News, and its Space Coast radio station, WIXC-AM 1060 News. This brings the Erik Kuselias News Program to the stations beginning February 13. The show will be heard throughout the state of Florida from Tallahassee through Naples, and also the state's east coast from St. Augustine to W. Palm Beach, via a pair of 50,000-watt signals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|9 hr
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
|The Latest: Trump denounces 'Russian connection...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|Feb 15
|Chu Chu Rubusco
|45
|Flynn quit because he'd become 'lightning rod,'...
|Feb 14
|RUSSKI PUPPET
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC