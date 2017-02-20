Kuselias To Talk The Talk For Genesis In Florida

Erik Kuselias has been signed as the new talker for Genesis Communications' Tampa station WWBA-AM 820 News, and its Space Coast radio station, WIXC-AM 1060 News. This brings the Erik Kuselias News Program to the stations beginning February 13. The show will be heard throughout the state of Florida from Tallahassee through Naples, and also the state's east coast from St. Augustine to W. Palm Beach, via a pair of 50,000-watt signals.

