Jury deliberates retrial of teen charged in 2015 Boca crash
Wesley Brown, accused of vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license, looks back at observers at the Palm Beach Country Courthouse in West Palm Beach on January 12, 2017. The victim, Wendy Harris-Aceves, 46, was headed to pick up her daughter at a school dance in Boca Raton in November 1, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|17 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC