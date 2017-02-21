Judge rejects "Stand Your Ground" bid in 2014 murder case
For nearly an hour on the witness stand Tuesday, Hiram Gonzalez Morales described with gripping detail the events surrounding the moment he said he wrestled 18-year-old friend and drug dealer Crestony Colin's gun away from him and shot him in self-defense. He and his attorneys had hoped the words would sway Circuit Judge Krista Marx into throwing his murder case out under Florida's controversial "Stand Your Ground" law.
