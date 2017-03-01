Jewelry designer aims to raise awareness of bladder cancer

As a committee member of the inaugural Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Lecture & Luncheon on March 8, Kay is determined to help raise awareness for about fifth most common cancer. One in 42 people will be diagnosed with bladder cancer and the Palm Beach event was created to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for the disease, which has some promising new treatment options and medical breakthroughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.