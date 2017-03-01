Jewelry designer aims to raise awaren...

Jewelry designer aims to raise awareness of bladder cancer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

As a committee member of the inaugural Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Lecture & Luncheon on March 8, Kay is determined to help raise awareness for about fifth most common cancer. One in 42 people will be diagnosed with bladder cancer and the Palm Beach event was created to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for the disease, which has some promising new treatment options and medical breakthroughs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Beach Gardens, Celebrates Pedophilia 7 hr Chief of Police 1
Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16) 12 hr NO SWEAT 4
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mon So They Pharted 3
Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ... Feb 26 The Mayor 1
News Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08) Feb 23 Justice4BadCats 423
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Feb 20 Calvin 23
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC