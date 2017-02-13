Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with sexual assault of a child - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach, was the center of a national scandal with his arrest in 2011 and his 2012 conviction of dozens of child sexual assaults. The son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky is himself in jail, charged with multiple counts of child sex assault and pornography.
