Japanese prime ministera s stay at Mar-a-Lago will be a gift from President Trump

President Donald Trump is personally paying the tab for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "That is a gift that the president is extending to the prime minister," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in response to questions about the ethical dilemma of having a world leader stay at one of the Trump hotels.

