Japan Condemns North Korea Missile Launch; U.S. Supports Ally

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-President Donald Trump, in a statement late Saturday in response to a North Korean missile launch, gave no indication of how the U.S. would respond but said the nation stands with its ally, Japan, "100%." North Korea launched the missile while Mr. Trump was hosting the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

