If you can't wait until the 14th, pre-Valentine's dining options aim to entice
House-made charcuterie items are among selections for a pre-Valentine's picnic-for-two option at Pistache, 101 N. Clematis St. Just in time for the run-up to Valentine's Day, downtown West Palm Beach hotspot Pistache French Bistro has launched a picnic-basket meal-for-two to take where your heart desires .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Daily News.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Thu
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|to mr trump
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|2
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC