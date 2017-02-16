Hundreds of PBC students absent in "Day Without Immigrants" strike
Several county public schools with high immigrant populations were hit with large-scale absences this morning, educators said, a wave that they attributed both to families participating in the national strike and to fears stemming from unsubstantiated rumors of federal immigration roundups. The wave of absences appeared to hit schools in and around Lake Worth the hardest, with some elementary schools reporting more than a third of their students missing.
