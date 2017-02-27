House to split Visit Florida, Enterpr...

House to split Visit Florida, Enterprise Florida bills

45 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Ahead of a crucial vote on a bill to repeal a broad array of economic development programs that has led to a rift among top Republicans , House leaders said Monday they will split the measure into different parts. Instead of voting on one bill, House members will vote separately on measures to impose greater oversight on Visit Florida, the state's tourism marketing organization, and to eliminate Enterprise Florida, the public-private group that uses tax incentives to lure companies to the state.

