Hospital Ceo Wins Major Court Victory After Accusing CNN of Fake News Reporting
Law Newz reported on Wednesday that CNN suffered a major blow in the U.S. court system after a judge sided with a former CEO who accused CNN of "purposely skewing statistics to reflect poorly on a West Palm Beach hospital." Former CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Davide Carbone, was fired because of a fake news report that CNN published and hasn't been able to find a job because of how damaging the report was to his reputation.
