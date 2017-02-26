Honda Classic group teaches kids about golf - and life
Teaching children about golf - and life - is why about 35 young people with Inner City Youth Golfers' Inc. gathered Saturday at the Honda Classic . The boys and girls from Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach have been taking classes with the nonprofit organization about the history of golf and the rules of conduct on the course.
