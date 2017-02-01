Historic water plan revealed for Lake Okeechobee

The fight over where to send the water from Lake Okeechobee, in hopes of preventing another algae crisis like we saw in 2016, took an interesting turn on Thursday with an important development and a possible new option. Instead of battling over sending the water south, east or west, state water authorities proposed sending the excess water from Lake Okeechobee underground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.