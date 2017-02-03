Hazmat team wins 2nd place statewide

21 hrs ago

Members of the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue Department's Hazardous Materials Team recently competed in a statewide competition in Daytona Beach, winning in 2 out of the 5 categories. The awards received were as follows: Individual Best Risk Assessment, Individual Best Leak Control and 2nd place Overall.

