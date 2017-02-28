Frankel guest: "The ACA saved my life"

A Treasure Coast woman who says she owes her life to the Affordable Care Act will accompany U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, to today's Joint Session of Congress speech by President Trump. Sherry Riggs, 55, a Fort Pierce mother of three who suffers from a life-threatening heart condition, hopes to meet with members of Congress and let them know what the ACA has meant to her and her family, Frankel said.

