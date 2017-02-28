Frankel guest: "The ACA saved my life"
A Treasure Coast woman who says she owes her life to the Affordable Care Act will accompany U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, to today's Joint Session of Congress speech by President Trump. Sherry Riggs, 55, a Fort Pierce mother of three who suffers from a life-threatening heart condition, hopes to meet with members of Congress and let them know what the ACA has meant to her and her family, Frankel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Feb 26
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC