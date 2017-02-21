Florida man facing felony charges aft...

Florida man facing felony charges after shot reportedly fired during...

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say a shot was fired during a fight between the three-member hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip conference venue. Police Officer Danny Cordero says the shot was fired in the air, and no one was reported to have been injured during the fight about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

