Florida man facing felony charges after shot reportedly fired during...

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say a shot was fired during a fight between the three-member hip hop music group Migos and rapper Sean Kingston outside a Las Vegas Strip conference venue. Police Officer Danny Cordero says the shot was fired in the air, and no one was reported to have been injured during the fight about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday outside the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

