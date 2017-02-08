Florida leaders to speak in West Palm...

Florida leaders to speak in West Palm Beach

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran will join the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches to outline their priorities for the state, on Monday, Feb. 27. The noon luncheon will be held at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Cohen Pavilion. Negron, whose district includes parts of St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties, is the first Senate President from South Florida since 2008.

West Palm Beach, FL

