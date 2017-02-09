Ex-BGSU player pleads guilty
A former football player at Bowling Green State University who was accused of putting a drug into a woman's drink pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge. Michael Minns II, 22, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC