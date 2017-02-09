Ex-BGSU player pleads guilty

A former football player at Bowling Green State University who was accused of putting a drug into a woman's drink pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge. Michael Minns II, 22, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger.

