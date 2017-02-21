Downpours to alleviate drought, brush fire danger in Florida at midweek
Beneficial rain will help ease the brush fire danger across Florida at midweek and bring an end to a prolonged stretch of dry weather. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor , moderate drought is being reported from near Tampa southward to Naples and eastward to West Palm Beach.
