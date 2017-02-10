Donald Trump Seems To Think Dakota Pipeline Protesters Are 'Enthusiastic Supporters'
President Donald Trump complained on Sunday that the media failed to mention the "big crowds" of supporters who lined his motorcade route in West Palm Beach as he returned to Washington. Just leaving Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et...
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|34
|checking in again to see if-------- (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Craig
|71
|Florida church asks for prayers for Osama Bin L... (May '11)
|Sat
|Phart Holy
|23
|Trump says he might give travel ban a tweak or ...
|Sat
|Steve
|2
|Palm Beach Judges, Anti-First Amendment, UN-Plu... (May '16)
|Feb 9
|el chapo Gorka
|10
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC