Documents show Melania Trump still involved in branding
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump leaves the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington after President Donald Trump signed his first legislation. First lady Melania Trump expected to develop "multi-million dollar business relationships" tied to her presence in the White House, according to a lawsuit she filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC