DNA may bolster officer's choking claim in Seth Adams shooting trial
Seth Adams' DNA was likely part of a sample found on the neck of an undercover officer he's accused of choking before being shot in 2012, jurors learned Monday. But it's not possible to say whether the DNA came from skin left by an attempted choking, blood from a gunshot wound or even saliva from the reported screaming that occurred during the fatal encounter, Sheriff's Office forensic scientist Tara Sessa testified Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|17 hr
|So They Pharted
|3
|Major Barca and Major Rogers of the Palm Beach ...
|Sun
|The Mayor
|1
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|Justice4BadCats
|423
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Parental Alienation Day - A Sad Reminder of Div... (Apr '11)
|Feb 17
|Guest
|10
|Singer island and Ernest Hemingway by no sweat (May '16)
|Feb 17
|Nosweat
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC