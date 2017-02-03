Corey Jones family renews call for co...

Corey Jones family renews call for conviction of former police officer in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

On what would have been Corey Jones 33rd birthday, his father Clinton Jones and Jones family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Kwefu Darfoor called for expediting the prosecution of the former police officer facing charges for the 2015 fatal roadside shooting. On what would have been Corey Jones 33rd birthday, his father Clinton Jones and Jones family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Kwefu Darfoor called for expediting the prosecution of the former police officer facing charges for the 2015 fatal roadside shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Palm Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
from the people of seattle 14 hr we trump busters 1
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... 17 hr LezBeAlone 5
grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08) Jan 30 Polar Bear 32
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Jan 26 iguana man 27
ANTHONY PETER ANGIULI why is he a registered se... (Jun '11) Jan 26 CuriousGirl 3
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Jan '17 fred 11
Ashley Carder Dec '16 Tam-tam 1
See all West Palm Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Palm Beach Forum Now

West Palm Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Palm Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

West Palm Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC