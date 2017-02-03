Corey Jones family renews call for conviction of former police officer in shooting

On what would have been Corey Jones 33rd birthday, his father Clinton Jones and Jones family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Kwefu Darfoor called for expediting the prosecution of the former police officer facing charges for the 2015 fatal roadside shooting. On what would have been Corey Jones 33rd birthday, his father Clinton Jones and Jones family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Kwefu Darfoor called for expediting the prosecution of the former police officer facing charges for the 2015 fatal roadside shooting.

