Cop who shot unarmed man on bike now part of Trump detail at Palm Beach airport
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Adams Lin , who was found to have used excessive force when he shot an unarmed West Palm Beach man on a bicycle last year, has a new assignment that's sure to raise eyebrows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|3
|Palm Beach Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|8
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Leah
|29
|Congressman Norcross from N.J. criticizes Trump
|Feb 4
|Dirty Norcross
|1
|from the people of seattle
|Feb 3
|we trump busters
|1
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|grittiest streets in Palm Beach County (Mar '08)
|Jan 30
|Polar Bear
|32
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC